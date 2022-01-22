Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) PT Lowered to $15.00

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.00% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

LVLU has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $15.09.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lulus Fashion Lounge will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.72% of Lulus Fashion Lounge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

