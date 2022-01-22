World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

INT stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. World Fuel Services has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,464,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,813,000 after buying an additional 2,615,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,697,000 after buying an additional 33,433 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,112,000 after buying an additional 59,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,737,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,176,000 after buying an additional 148,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,572,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,047,000 after buying an additional 167,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

