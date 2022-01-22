Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,128 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,854,297 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Berry were worth $27,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Berry in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Berry by 30.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Berry by 20.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Johnson Rice cut Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Berry stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $688.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.81. Berry Co. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $143.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.63 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is -21.62%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

