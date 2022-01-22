Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $28,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,732,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,417,000 after acquiring an additional 178,155 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,086,000 after acquiring an additional 163,354 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6,585.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 115,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,878,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.69.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $278.08 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $328.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.22 and its 200 day moving average is $282.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

