Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Accuray were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARAY. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Accuray by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Accuray by 35.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Accuray by 7.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARAY shares. TheStreet upgraded Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Accuray in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

In other Accuray news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 6,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $30,973.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 23,440 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $122,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,812 shares of company stock valued at $210,435. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $368.22 million, a PE ratio of -50.63 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. Accuray Incorporated has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $107.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

