Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Novavax were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,249,000 after buying an additional 777,356 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,873,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,524,000 after purchasing an additional 251,437 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 414.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,632,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $704,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.07, for a total value of $454,239.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,725 shares of company stock worth $15,780,008 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVAX opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.81. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.55 and a one year high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.86.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

