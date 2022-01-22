Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $907,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,101,000 after purchasing an additional 39,451 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,851,000 after purchasing an additional 109,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,023,000 after purchasing an additional 185,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,411,000 after purchasing an additional 63,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $223.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.82. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.38 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

