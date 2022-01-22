Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives $45.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBKDY. Exane BNP Paribas cut Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €49.00 ($55.68) to €50.00 ($56.82) in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €44.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($51.14) in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($54.55) to €51.00 ($57.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

EBKDY stock opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $25.67.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.