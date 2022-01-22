Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives $180.91 Average PT from Analysts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.91.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $8,828,400. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 289.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 409.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 180,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $142.58 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $118.07 and a one year high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.44.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

