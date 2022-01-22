JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $63.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UDR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $59.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.46.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 281.66, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 52-week low of $37.85 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at $337,689,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 89.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,796 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 142.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at $68,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

