Zacks: Analysts Expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Welltower posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Welltower by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. Welltower has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day moving average of $84.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

