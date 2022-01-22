Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,744 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $439.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $369.65 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $467.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

