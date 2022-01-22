Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,117,000 after buying an additional 231,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC opened at $51.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.99. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,446.15%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

