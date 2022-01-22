Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.05% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,893,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,701,000 after acquiring an additional 416,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,799,000 after acquiring an additional 269,360 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,470,000 after acquiring an additional 267,575 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,704,000 after purchasing an additional 214,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUS opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

NUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

