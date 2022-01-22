Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases Shares of 91,798 Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STRO. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 81.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 23,960 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 26.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 125.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 84,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $465.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

