Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 369 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 27.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBS opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $127.20. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.36.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

