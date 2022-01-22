Morgan Stanley Lowers Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $154.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $154.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ETSY. Argus started coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $244.95.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $148.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.04. Etsy has a 52 week low of $148.21 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,661 shares of company stock valued at $63,709,840. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

