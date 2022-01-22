Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,156 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.