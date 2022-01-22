Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,428,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Adient worth $432,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Adient by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Adient by 4.6% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 4.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adient by 17.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 34.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

ADNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Adient stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 3.02. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

