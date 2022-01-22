Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,626 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,229,000 after acquiring an additional 127,919 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,131,000 after buying an additional 547,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after buying an additional 125,834 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,606,000 after buying an additional 45,148 shares during the period. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 459,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after buying an additional 34,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:THO opened at $87.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.13 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.64 and its 200 day moving average is $110.16.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

THO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.