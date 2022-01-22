Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Avalara were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 36,306.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Avalara by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.25.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $141,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,547,198 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $98.43 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $98.14 and a one year high of $191.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.85 and a 200-day moving average of $158.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

