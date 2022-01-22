World Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 118.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,385,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,056,000 after purchasing an additional 751,804 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 371.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 231,454 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 304,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 400.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 522,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 418,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.