Citigroup Inc. Has $14.54 Million Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 29.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 317,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 129,413 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $14,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lazard by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lazard by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAZ. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

LAZ stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.97 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.63%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

