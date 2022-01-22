Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $14,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.13 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.71.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

