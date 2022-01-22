O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 112.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,867,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 24.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 5.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AYI. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $195.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.19 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.13.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

