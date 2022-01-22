Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Given Underperform Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their underperform rating on shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.60.

NYSE:ASB opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. Associated Banc has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $336,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,301 shares of company stock valued at $690,748. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the second quarter worth $193,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Associated Banc by 26.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

