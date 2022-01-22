Knowles (NYSE:KN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 90,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 699,701 shares.The stock last traded at $22.17 and had previously closed at $22.31.
Separately, Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $235,775.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 446,726 shares of company stock valued at $9,757,370. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 27.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 145,323 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Knowles in the third quarter valued at about $2,220,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Knowles by 48,203.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,980,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Knowles by 8.7% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 578,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.
About Knowles (NYSE:KN)
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
