Knowles (NYSE:KN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 90,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 699,701 shares.The stock last traded at $22.17 and had previously closed at $22.31.

Separately, Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $235,775.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 446,726 shares of company stock valued at $9,757,370. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 27.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 145,323 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Knowles in the third quarter valued at about $2,220,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Knowles by 48,203.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,980,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Knowles by 8.7% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 578,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

