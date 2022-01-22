O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $402,000 Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 70.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $195.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.19 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.13.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.17.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

