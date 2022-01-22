O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the third quarter worth about $11,713,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 44,252 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 81.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 52,732 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 29.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 1,914.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JOANN alerts:

In related news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 55,000 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $513,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 78,627 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $778,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The company has a market cap of $372.28 million and a P/E ratio of 4.35. JOANN Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.84 million. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 68.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JOANN Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. JOANN’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JOAN shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN).

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.