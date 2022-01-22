Barclays Lowers Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $63.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.24.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $53.05 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.88.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $382,655,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.