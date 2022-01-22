Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Trading Down 2.2%

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) fell 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.40. 2,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 580,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEAT. began coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.54 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 36,511,835 shares of company stock valued at $365,120,681 in the last ninety days.

Vivid Seats Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

