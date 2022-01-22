Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Trading Down 2.6%

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) was down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 13 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 23,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AURA shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($28.33) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences Inc will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

