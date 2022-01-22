American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Price Target Cut to $162.00

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.78.

Shares of AWK opened at $161.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.54.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

In other American Water Works news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $893,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

