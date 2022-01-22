Short Interest in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Drops By 21.4%

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $128.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.83.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

