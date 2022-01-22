Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading 9.6% Higher

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.43 and last traded at $13.42. 16,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,098,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $173,538.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $64,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,486 shares of company stock worth $2,367,194.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

