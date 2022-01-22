Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Trading Up 8.5%

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) were up 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.31 and last traded at $19.26. Approximately 41,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,204,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. lowered their target price on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $37.61.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Accolade by 91.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

