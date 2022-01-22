U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 791,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the third quarter worth $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 16.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.93 and a beta of 3.21. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.75 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.