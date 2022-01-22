Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,310,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 14,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WY opened at $38.01 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,636,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,342,000 after purchasing an additional 115,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,717 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 149,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $2,733,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WY. Raymond James upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

