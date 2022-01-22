Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,310,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 14,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
WY opened at $38.01 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95.
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,636,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,342,000 after purchasing an additional 115,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,717 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 149,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $2,733,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WY. Raymond James upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.
About Weyerhaeuser
Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.
Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.