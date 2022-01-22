Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Director Sells C$11,780.00 in Stock

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Director Roger Demers sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.10, for a total value of C$11,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$71,920.

TSE DNG opened at C$3.06 on Friday. Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.77 and a 52 week high of C$3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.84. The firm has a market cap of C$118.87 million and a PE ratio of 10.27.

Get Dynacor Gold Mines alerts:

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$78.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0083 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Dynacor Gold Mines’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Dynacor Gold Mines’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Dynacor Gold Mines Company Profile

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.