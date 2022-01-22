Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Eagle Materials worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1,596.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $6,367,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $54,269,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 154.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after buying an additional 110,972 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,004,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $144.72 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.18%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

