Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 126,039 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126,039 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Steelcase were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 840.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCS opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.92 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Steelcase had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 527.32%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

