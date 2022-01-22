Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Insider Thomas Ciulla Sells 9,050 Shares

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) insider Thomas Ciulla sold 9,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $19,276.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.80. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

