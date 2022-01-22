O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Global Payments by 2,386.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Global Payments by 2.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,462,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Global Payments by 18.1% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 23,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPN opened at $140.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

