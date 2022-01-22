Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 44,455.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 61.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Alkermes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 70,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Alkermes by 4.8% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 22,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALKS. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

