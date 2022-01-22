O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $354,000 Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in BlackLine by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,901,000 after buying an additional 384,024 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in BlackLine by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in BlackLine by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 417,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,265,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.89.

Shares of BL stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.07. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.27 and a 52 week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $4,835,058.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,885 shares of company stock valued at $16,165,388 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

