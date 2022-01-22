O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,057 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 55.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

In other TETRA Technologies news, VP Richard D. O’brien sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $2.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $365.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.26. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $4.49.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.40 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.