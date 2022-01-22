O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Global Payments by 11.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,246,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Global Payments by 16.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 209,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 30,172 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Global Payments by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 2.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of GPN opened at $140.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.