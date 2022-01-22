Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.55.

Shares of C opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Citigroup by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

