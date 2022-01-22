The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MQ. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Marqeta from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Marqeta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.92.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.41. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 846.9% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,409,000 after purchasing an additional 25,444,638 shares during the period. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at approximately $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at approximately $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,130,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,750,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

