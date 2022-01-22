Barclays Initiates Coverage on Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:EVTL opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. Vertical Aerospace has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $18.44.
