Barclays Initiates Coverage on Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVTL opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. Vertical Aerospace has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $18.44.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

